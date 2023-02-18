LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)Bubba Parham’s 19 points helped Samford defeat VMI 96-61 on Saturday.

Parham shot 7 for 8, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (20-9, 14-2 Southern Conference). Jaron Rillie scored 17 points and added eight assists. A.J. Staton-McCray was 4 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points. The Bulldogs picked up their sixth straight win.

Asher Woods led the way for the Keydets (6-23, 1-15) with 21 points and four assists. Tyler Houser added 13 points and 10 rebounds for VMI. In addition, Taeshaud Jackson had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Samford took the lead with 19:31 left in the first half and did not give it up. Staton-McCray led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 35-26 at the break. Samford pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half to extend a five-point lead to 17 points. They outscored VMI by 26 points in the final half, as Rillie led the way with a team-high 17 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Samford visits Chattanooga while VMI hosts Wofford.

—

