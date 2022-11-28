PARIS (AP)Organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics say that they are soon launching a unique new system — an online public draw from Dec. 1 to allocate tickets worldwide.

Officials revealed details in a press conference Monday, explaining that the ticketing draw would be open to everyone around the world in stages from Thursday until Jan. 31, 2023. Some 10 million tickets for the games and 3.4 million for the Paralympics will be made available on the online platform.

”For the first time in Olympic history, tickets will be sold exclusively on a single, centralized and digital platform which will be open to all fans at the same time,” a statement from organizers said.

Lucky ticket winners will effectively be able to purchase their tickets from the month after the draw closes, in February of next year.

Just under half of the tickets cost 50 euros ($52) or less, with packages of three-sessions from 72 euros ($75).

There was a different system in place at past Olympics, where members of the public reserved tickets and then waited for a draw in which they might not even be successful. The Paris system involves a random draw at the start of the process.

