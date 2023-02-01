PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP)Pat Flaherty, a member of two Super Bowl-winning staffs with the New York Giants, is returning to Rutgers as the offensive line coach.

Coach Greg Schiano announced the hiring on Wednesday. The 66-year-old Flaherty started his coaching career at a Pennsylvania high school in the late 1970s.

”Pat is a highly respected coach and someone I have known for a long time,” said Schiano, who hired Flaherty as a consultant last season. ”His experience will be beneficial to the development of our offensive line. We all know the Big Ten is a line-of-scrimmage league and Pat understands what it takes to be successful at the highest level.”

Flaherty spent two decades coaching in the college ranks, including a stint as the Scarlet Knights’ offensive line coach from 1984-91. He also coached at East Stroudsburg, Penn State, East Carolina, Wake Forest and Iowa.

His NFL career started with a job in Washington. He went to Chicago before working for the Giants for a stint that lasted from 2004-2015. During that time, the Giants won Super Bowls after the 2007 and 2011 seasons with lines that included three Pro Bowl selections: Chris Snee, David Diehl and Shaun O’Hara, a former Scarlet Knight.

This will be Flaherty’s first coaching job since 2019 when he was the offensive line coach for the Miami Dolphins. He served as an analyst at Penn State in 2019-20 and as a consultant for the Giants in 2021. He also coached in the NFL with San Francisco and Jacksonville.

