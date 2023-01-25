CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP)Jackson Paveletzke scored 21 points as Wofford beat Chattanooga 85-80 on Wednesday night.

Paveletzke added six assists for the Terriers (12-10, 4-5 Southern Conference). Carson McCorkle shot 5 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. B.J. Mack was 6 of 13 shooting to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds and three steals.

The Mocs (11-11, 3-6) were led in scoring by Jamal Johnson, who finished with 22 points. Chattanooga also got 14 points and four assists from Khristion Courseault. Dalvin White had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.