SAN DIEGO (AP)Elijah Pepper scored 20 points as UC Davis beat UC San Diego 78-70 on Monday night.

Pepper added seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Aggies (11-7, 4-2 Big West Conference). Christian Anigwe scored 17 points with eight rebounds and three blocks. Ty Johnson also scored 17.

Bryce Pope and Roddie Anderson III both scored 18 to lead the Tritons (6-12, 1-5). Jace Roquemore pitched in with 12 points, four assists and three steals.

Both teams next play Thursday. UC Davis hosts UC Riverside while UCSD visits Cal Poly.

