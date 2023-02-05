MALIBU, Calif. (AP)Houston Mallette led Pepperdine with 25 points and Jevon Porter hit the game-winning basket as time expired in double as the Waves knocked off Portland 94-93 on Saturday night to snap an 11-game losing streak.

Jay Yoon entered the game and moments later was fouled as he made a layup with 1.3 seconds left to trim Pepperdine’s deficit to 91-90 but missed the and-1 free throw. Kristian Sjolund grabbed the rebound for Portland, was fouled by Jalen Pitre with 0.6 remaining and then was called for a technical foul – his fifth foul of the game – after throwing an elbow near Pitre’s jaw.

Jack Perry replaced Sjolund and made 1-of-2 free throws before Mallette split the technical foul shots to make it 92-91 and Pepperdine retained possession. Mike Mitchell Jr. lobbed an inbounds pass to Porter in front of the basket for a winning tip-in.

Mallette also had five assists for the Waves (8-17, 1-10 West Coast Conference). Porter scored 18 points and added 11 rebounds and five assists. Carson Basham was 8 of 12 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points. The Waves snapped an 11-game slide.

Tyler Robertson led the way for the Pilots (12-14, 4-7) with 35 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Portland also got 19 points from Michael Meadows. In addition, Kristian Sjolund had 16 points.

Mallette put up eight points in the first half for Pepperdine, who led 36-35 at halftime. Pepperdine was outscored by one point in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 70-70. Porter scored four points to lead Pepperdine in double, including their game-winner.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Pepperdine hosts BYU while Portland hosts Pacific.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.