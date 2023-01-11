LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP)Deon Perry’s 22 points helped Loyola (MD) defeat Bucknell 67-57 on Wednesday night.

Perry was 7-of-13 shooting, including 5 for 10 from distance, and went 3 for 6 from the line for the Greyhounds (6-12, 1-4 Patriot League). Chris Kuzemka scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Jaylin Andrews was 4 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Xander Rice led the Bison (7-11, 0-5) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Andre Screen added 12 points and two blocks for Bucknell. Jack Forrest also had nine points and six rebounds. The loss was the Bison’s seventh in a row.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Loyola (MD) hosts Navy while Bucknell visits Colgate.

—

