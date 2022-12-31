PRINCETON, N.J. (AP)Blake Peters had 13 points and knocked down three of four shots from the line in the final 16 seconds to help Princeton preserve a 69-66 victory over Harvard in the Ivy League opener on Saturday.

Peters was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, for the Tigers (10-4). Ryan Langborg scored 12 points and added 11 rebounds. Keeshawn Kellman recorded 12 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field.

Chris Ledlum finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and three blocks for the Crimson (9-6). Chisom Okpara added 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Harvard. Samuel Silverstein also had nine points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Friday. Princeton visits Columbia while Harvard travels to play Brown.

