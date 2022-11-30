PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP)Da’Shawn Phillip scored 17 points as Maryland-Eastern Shore beat Lehigh 64-60 on Wednesday night.

Phillip was 6 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Hawks (3-4). Kevon Voyles scored 16 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Zion Styles was 2 of 8 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Mountain Hawks (4-3) were led in scoring by Tyler Whitney-Sidney, who finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Keith Higgins Jr. added 14 points and Dominic Parolin had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.