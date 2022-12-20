PHILADELPHIA (AP)Da’Shawn Phillip’s 18 points helped Maryland-Eastern Shore defeat Temple 86-78 on Tuesday night.

Phillip shot 7 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Hawks (5-7). Nathaniel Pollard Jr. scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds and five assists. Donchevell Nugent recorded 13 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

The Owls (6-7) were led in scoring by Khalif Battle, who finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. Temple also got 15 points and four assists from Zach Hicks.

Nugent scored 11 points in the first half and Maryland-Eastern Shore went into the break trailing 45-43. Kevon Voyles led Maryland-Eastern Shore with 11 points in the second half as his team outscored Temple by 10 points over the final half.

