TROY, Ala. (AP)Nelson Phillips scored 17 points as Troy beat Old Dominion 78-71 on Thursday night.

Phillips grabbed six rebounds for the Trojans (10-6, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Christyon Eugene and Aamer Muhammad added 14 points apiece.

The Monarchs (9-6, 1-2) were led by Tyreek Scott-Grayson’s 31 points. Ben Stanley added 14 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Troy hosts Arkansas State and Old Dominion travels to play Georgia Southern.

