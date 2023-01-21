HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)DeAndre Pinckney had 28 points in Southern Miss’ 83-70 victory over James Madison on Saturday.

Pinckney had five assists for the Golden Eagles (17-4, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference). Austin Crowley finished 5 of 6 from the field to add 14 points. Denijay Harris was 4 of 6 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Terrence Edwards led the Dukes (13-8, 4-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and eight rebounds. Noah Freidel added 14 points for James Madison. In addition, Takal Molson finished with 13 points and five assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Southern Miss hosts Arkansas State while James Madison hosts Coastal Carolina.

—

