Pitt looks to snap a two-game home losing skid on Wednesday night when it hosts Wake Forest in an Atlantic Coast Conference clash.

The Panthers (13-7, 6-3) fell for the third time in their last five games overall with a 71-64 loss to Florida State on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Jamarius Burton scored 20 points against the Seminoles, marking the fourth time that he has recorded at least that many points in an ACC game this season.

Burton boasts a team-leading average of 16.5 points per game this season. He also contributes 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Blake Hinson, who averages 15.8 points and 6.6 rebounds this season, collected 16 and nine, respectively, versus Florida State.

While his team’s offensive numbers were solid on Saturday, Panthers coach Jeff Capel wasn’t pleased with what he saw at the other end of the court.

“We did not defend up to our standards and like we needed to, and we need to win basketball games in this league,” Capel said. “They shot 51 percent from the floor and 50 percent from (3-point range) — that’s not going to win you a lot of games.”

Wake Forest (14-6, 6-3) had a four-game winning streak snapped with a 76-67 home loss to then-No. 10 Virginia on Saturday.

Damari Monsanto drained seven 3-pointers to highlight his career-high 25-point performance for the Demon Deacons, who found themselves with an early 19-point deficit.

“That was the only thing that kept us in it,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said of Monsanto. “Damari made some big-time shots. He did in the second half. He’s playing at a pretty high level right now.”

Monsanto has contributed 17.5 points over his last six games to boost his season average to 12.7.

Tyree Appleby leads the team by averaging 17.9 points per game, followed by Cameron Hildreth (13.3).

–Field Level Media