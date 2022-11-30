SALT LAKE CITY (AP)Brandin Podziemski scored 19 points and Carlos Stewart added six points in the overtime as Santa Clara knocked off Wyoming 89-85 on Wednesday night.

Podziemski added 10 rebounds for the Broncos (6-2). Stewart scored 19 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Parker Braun shot 7 for 12, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

Noah Reynolds led the way for the Cowboys (3-4) with 25 points. Agbonkpolo added 16 points and six rebounds for Wyoming. Jeremiah Oden also put up 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.