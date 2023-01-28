PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP)Nathaniel Pollard Jr. scored 23 points as Maryland-Eastern Shore beat Coppin State 94-75 on Saturday night.

Pollard had 12 rebounds and six assists for the Hawks (12-8, 5-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Zion Styles added 20 points while shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line, and they also had five rebounds and eight assists. Kevon Voyles was 6 of 14 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 16 points.

The Eagles (6-17, 1-5) were led by Sam Sessoms, who recorded 19 points and six rebounds. Mike Hood added 16 points and two steals for Coppin State. In addition, Kam’Ron Cunningham had 15 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.