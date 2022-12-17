JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Skyelar Potter scored 24 points as Jacksonville State beat Little Rock 72-62 on Saturday.

Potter added six rebounds for the Gamecocks (6-5). Juwan Perdue added 11 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Demaree King was 3 of 12 shooting (2 for 7 from distance) to finish with eight points.

Myron Gardner led the Trojans (3-8) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Jordan Jefferson added 14 points for Little Rock. Deantoni Gordon also put up nine points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.