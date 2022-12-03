JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)Skyelar Potter’s 27 points helped Jacksonville State defeat East Tennessee State 63-61 on Saturday night.

Potter added six rebounds for the Gamecocks (4-4). Travis Roberts shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Amanze Ngumezi scored 11.

Justice Smith led the Buccaneers (4-5) with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Jordan King added 12 points, four assists and two steals, while Josh Taylor scored 10.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.