LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP)Allen Powell scored 15 points as Rider beat Canisius 66-64 on Saturday.

Powell went 6 for 7 from the line for the Broncs (6-6, 3-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Mervin James scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Tariq Ingraham shot 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Jordan Henderson led the Golden Griffins (2-10, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and six rebounds. Canisius also got 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals from Xzavier Long. In addition, Tahj Staveskie finished with 11 points and five assists. The loss is the eighth in a row for the Golden Griffins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.