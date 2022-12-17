SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP)Donte Powers had 18 points in Sam Houston’s 69-62 win over Texas State on Saturday night.

Powers was 6 of 11 shooting, including 5 for 8 from distance, and went 1 for 4 from the line for the Bearkats (9-2). Javion May added 13 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line, and he also had five rebounds and four steals. Qua Grant recorded nine points and shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Nighael Ceaser led the way for the Bobcats (6-6) with 19 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Nate Martin added 12 points and seven rebounds for Texas State. Drue Drinnon also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.