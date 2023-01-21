PRINCETON, N.J. (AP)Keeshawn Kellman’s layup with a minute left in overtime put Princeton in front for good and the Tigers held on to beat Dartmouth, 93-90 on Saturday afternoon.

Tosan Evbuomwan scored 20 points and added five assists for the Tigers (14-5, 5-1 Ivy League). Kellman scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Caden Pierce was 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 7 for 10 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Ryan Cornish led the Big Green (7-13, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Dusan Neskovic added 24 points for Dartmouth. Brandon Mitchell-Day also had 17 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Princeton visits Yale while Dartmouth hosts Columbia.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.