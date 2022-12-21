ST. LOUIS (AP)Deejuan Pruitt’s 21 points off of the bench led SIU-Edwardsville to a 69-67 victory against Saint Louis on Wednesday night.

SIU-Edwardsville’s Ray’Sean Taylor scored the game’s last three points. Taylor made a layup with 30 seconds left and then split a pair of free throws with 12 seconds to play. Saint Louis missed three shots on its final possession.

Pruitt added nine rebounds for the Cougars (9-4). Lamar Wright scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 6, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Taylor recorded 12 points and shot 3 for 11 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

The Billikens (8-5) were led in scoring by Javonte Perkins, who finished with 23 points. Saint Louis also got 13 points, 10 assists and three steals from Yuri Collins. In addition, Jake Forrester finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Pruitt scored 10 points in the first half and SIU-Edwardsville went into the break trailing 33-22. Wright led SIU-Edwardsville with 13 points in the second half as his team outscored Saint Louis by 13 points over the final half.

