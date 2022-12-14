JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)AJ McKee scored 16 points to help Queens defeat East Tennessee State 78-75 on Wednesday night.

McKee added five rebounds for the Royals (9-2). BJ McLaurin added 14 points while shooting 5 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Kenny Dye recorded 14 points and shot 3 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.

Deanthony Tipler finished with 19 points for the Buccaneers (4-7). Jordan King added 16 points and four assists for East Tennessee State. In addition, Justice Smith finished with 15 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.