NEW YORK (AP)Darius Quisenberry scored 21 points to help Fordham defeat UMass 77-67 on Wednesday night.

Quisenberry was 4 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 12 for 14 from the line for the Rams (19-5, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Khalid Moore added 19 points while shooting 8 of 13 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Antrell Charlton recorded nine points and finished 3 of 4 from the field.

Matt Cross led the way for the Minutemen (13-11, 4-8) with 17 points and three steals. Keon Thompson added 13 points and four assists for UMass. Wildens Leveque also had 11 points.

