Luchi Gonzalez is wary of the threat of the Colorado Rapids but is keen to ensure they are more concerned by his San Jose Earthquakes side.

The Quakes host the Rapids on Saturday looking to build on last week’s victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

On the other hand, Colorado are still winless.

Gonzalez expects that will impact the way the Rapids play, but he wants the Quakes to set the tone.

“They’re hungry for points, but at the same time, so are we,” the San Jose coach said.

“We need to keep thinking about not necessarily matching their intensity but playing at a level and a tempo where they’re going to have to worry about our intensity. That’s the focus we have in the way we want to play.

“That team’s going to play with urgency and desperation, which is always dangerous. We have to have our own desperation, our own urgency.”

The Rapids have not yet scored, let alone, but Gonzalez talked up their ability.

“It’s really early in the season for everybody,” he said. “Every team’s still learning about their roster and building a rhythm and an identity.

“Colorado’s a really good team. Maybe they haven’t been scoring lately, but they have all the capability in their roster to be effective offensively.

“They’re a team that can score on anybody and beat anybody, so we need to respect that.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

San Jose Earthquakes – Cristian Espinoza

The Quakes might have similarly had issues in front of goal if not for the creative talents of Espinoza. After 14 assists last year, he already has two in 2023. Indeed, San Jose have only scored three goals, showing his importance to the team.

Colorado Rapids – Darren Yapi

At 18, Yapi is clearly a promising talent, but the Rapids would likely have hoped not to be in a position where he would have to start the first two games of the year. The teenager still has neither scored nor assisted in MLS, so this would be a good time to end that wait.

MATCH PREDICTION – SAN JOSE WIN

The Earthquakes will head into this game full of confidence having shown an attribute in the Vancouver game so often missing last year. San Jose conceded first but won, having done so just twice in 2022.

Colorado will do well to score, let alone hold on to win, having failed to net in their first two matches. The Rapids went three without a goal in 2015, the only other season in which they drew blanks in their first two games.

The Quakes will rarely get a better opportunity to turn this matchup on its head, with San Jose having won just one of their previous seven games against Colorado.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

San Jose44.9 percent

Colorado28.1 percent

Draw27.0 percent