OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman has been in contact with Stanford about its coaching vacancy.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Wednesday. Stanford is in the market for a new coach after David Shaw stepped down.

”Greg talked to me. He said that there had been some contact there. I think it’s very preliminary right now, and that’s where it’s at,” Harbaugh said. ”When you have really great coaches, they’re going to have opportunities, and we always try to encourage that and support that any way we can.”

Roman is in his fourth season as Baltimore’s offensive coordinator. He was an assistant at Stanford for two seasons from 2009-10 under Harbaugh’s brother Jim.

When asked how he might handle losing a coordinator, possibly during the season, John Harbaugh indicated it wasn’t something that was likely to happen imminently.

”We’ll just cross that bridge when we get there,” he said. ”I think we’re pretty far from that at this point.”

