Brian Schmetzer is not getting carried away after the Seattle Sounders’ winning start to the 2023 MLS season.

Seattle topped the table after Week 1, having beaten the Colorado Rapids 4-0 at Lumen Field.

But heading into another home game against Real Salt Lake, Schmetzer called for calm, pointing to some factors that contributed to the Sounders’ victory.

“(The tactics) were good, but let’s just wait and see,” the Sounders coach said. “MLS is a long season.

“Colorado was missing three or four key guys, so let’s just make sure we all understand we still need to work on things.

“I told them this is a work week, so we’re out here working on tactics, polishing and making sure we get our movements right and the technique is solid, stuff like that.

“We’re not the finished product yet.”

However, RSL will be missing key men, too, with midfielder Jasper Loffelsend among them after earning a suspension for spitting last week.

That ban “throws a little wrench in the plans”, said Pablo Mastroeni.

The coach added: “My expectations are the same as if we had the whole group, which is to go there and look for the performance that’s worthy of getting a good result.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Seattle Sounders – Raul Ruidiaz

For all that talk of players missing, the Sounders were also without star striker Ruidiaz last week. Schmetzer confirmed he is back fit again and ready to play, no doubt hoping to improve on his career-worst nine goals last season. He still averaged a goal every 145 minutes.

Real Salt Lake – Damir Kreilach

Kreilach missed most of last season through injury, but there were signs last week he was back to his best. The midfielder netted the winner against the Vancouver Whitecaps and will hope to enjoy a similar campaign to that he did in 2021, scoring 16 times.

MATCH PREDICTION – SOUNDERS WIN

Although both teams come into this game in good form, strong results in Week 1 are nothing new for RSL. Maintaining that form into the early weeks of the season is more tricky.

RSL have gone a record 14 season openers without defeat, but only three times in club history have they won their first two matches.

While RSL won at Seattle last season, this has typically been a tough place to go for the visitors. It was only the second road win for RSL at the Sounders in 16 attempts, although that run also includes a penalty shoot-out triumph following a draw. Seattle have won 11 of those last 16 games.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Sounders FC49.4 percent

Real Salt Lake22.9 percent

Draw27.7 percent