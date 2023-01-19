VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP)Steven Stamkos scored his 500th NHL goal and then added two more for a hat trick, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov each had a goal and an assist in Tampa Bay’s fifth consecutive win. Alex Killorn had two assists and Brian Elliott stopped 37 shots.

Andrei Kuzmenko and Quinn Hughes each scored a power-play goal in the third period for Vancouver (18-23-3).

Canucks goaltender Spencer Martin allowed four goals on 10 shots before being pulled just past the midway mark of the first period. He was replaced by Collin Delia, who made 14 saves.

Vancouver has not won in regulation since a 4-2 victory over Colorado on Jan. 5. The Canucks are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games.

Stamkos sent his third goal of the night – and 21st of the season – into an empty net with 1:22 left.

BRUINS 4, ISLANDERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) – Charlie McAvoy and fellow defenseman Derek Forbort scored in the second period to lead Boston over New York.

Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic also scored for Boston, and Charlie Coyle had two assists. Linus Ullmark made 25 saves in his 100th career win, improving to 24-2-1 on the season.

The Bruins (35-5-4) earned their third straight victory. The NHL’s only 30-win team improved to 7-1-0 in 2023.

Zach Parise scored and Semyon Varlamov stopped 20 shots for the Islanders, who lost for the sixth time in seven games (1-4-2) and completed a season-high five-game homestand at 1-2-2.

SENATORS 5, PENGUINS 4, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Brady Tkachuk scored 25 seconds into overtime and Ottawa beat Pittsburgh.

Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto also scored for the Seantors (20-21-3), who went 4 for 9 on the power play. Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot stopped 16 shots.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and two assists for the Penguins (22-15-7), and Sidney Crosby had three assists. Jason Zucker, Mark Friedman and Rickard Rakell also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 35 saves.

AVALANCHE 4, FLAMES 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen each scored two goals as Colorado beat Calgary.

Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Compher and Devon Toews had two assists apiece to help the Avalanche (23-17-3) earn their third consecutive win. MacKinnon has four goals and nine assists during a six-game point streak.

Alexandar Georgiev made 34 stops to improve to 17-11-3.

Tyler Toffoli scored for the Flames (21-16-9), and Jacob Markstrom had 27 saves.

SHARKS 5, STARS 3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and San Jose rallied past Dallas.

San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves for his 200th career win.

Jason Robertson got his 30th goal for Dallas. Ty Dellandrea and Radek Faksa also scored for the Stars, and Miro Heiskanen had two assists. Jake Oettinger stopped 22 shots.

Karlsson scored the go-ahead goal at 10:41 of the third period as he took a pass from Bonino and beat Oettinger for his 15th of the season.

