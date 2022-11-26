BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Austin Reed threw three touchdowns and ran for another and Western Kentucky denied Florida Atlantic bowl eligibility beating the Owls 32-31 in overtime on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers (8-5, 6-2 Conference USA) entered bowl eligible but missed a chance to play UTSA in the conference title game when North Texas (7-5, 6-2) beat Rice 21-17 later in the day. The Mean Green owned the tie breaker against Western Kentucky having beaten it 40-13 at Bowling Green on Oct. 29.

Trailing 31-24 after the Owls (5-7, 4-4) scored on their first overtime possession, Western Kentucky countered when Reed ran it in from the 1. The Hilltoppers followed by opting for the two-point conversion and secured the win when Reed rolled right and threw to an open Joshua Simon.

Reed threw for 410 yards and Davion Ervin-Poindexter ran for 108 yards on 17 carries.

N’Kosi Perry threw for 284 yards and a pair of scores and Larry McCammon had 127 yards rushing on 16 carries and a touchdown for the Owls.

