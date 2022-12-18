KIHEI, Hawaii (AP)Angel Reese finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds in 30 minutes of play and No. 11 LSU remained unbeaten with a 91-52 victory over Montana State at the Maui Classic on Saturday night.

Reese has produced a points/rebounds double-double in every game for the Tigers (11-0) this season. She sank 10 of 16 shots from the floor and made 10 of 12 free throws. Alexis Morris had 14 points and Flau’jae Johnson scored 12.

Montana State had no answer for Reese from the get-go. The sophomore sank 6 of 7 shots and all four of her free throws to guide the Tigers (11-0) to a 24-18 lead after one quarter.

The Bobcats (6-5) hung tough and trailed 35-28 on a 3-pointer by Grace Beasley with 5:14 left in the second quarter. But Jasmine Carson had baskets at both ends of a 13-2 run and the Tigers led 48-30 at halftime.

Morris and Reese combined for 13 points as LSU opened up a 71-42 advantage after three quarters.

Beasley led Montana State with 15 points off the bench. She made 6 of 10 shots, including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. The rest of the Bobcats made 11 of 46 shots, including 3 of 20 from distance.

LSU shot 52% overall and made 4 of 10 from 3-point range. The Tigers out-rebounded the Bobcats 47-24 and had a 48-20 edge in points in the paint.

Kim Mulkey has the Tigers are off to their best start since a 14-0 run to open the 2005-06 season. Mulkey, a Hall-of-Fame coach and the fastest to reach 600 career victories, took over the LSU program in 2021 after 21 years at Baylor.

LSU will close out the Maui Classic on Sunday against Oregon State.

