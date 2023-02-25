NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP)Joey Reilly scored 21 points and Sacred Heart held off Central Connecticut to end a two-game losing streak with a 69-67 win on Saturday.

Bryce Johnson and reserve Raheem Solomon each scored 12 for the Pioneers (15-16, 8-8 Northeast Conference).

Nigel Scantlebury scored 20 points Andre Snoddy scored 16 points and had 12 rebounds and Kellen Amos scored 10 for the Blue Devils (10-21, 7-9).

Reilly’s basket with 6:52 remaining put Sacred Heart up 55-54 and it never trailed again.

Central Connecticut has lost consecutive games following a four-game win streak.

Sacred Heart hosts Wagner on Wednesday to end the CAA regular season. The Blue Devils end their regular season when they travel to face St. Francis (PA) on Wednesday.

