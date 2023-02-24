Bruce Arena is hopeful the New England Revolution’s supporters will see a playoff-chasing team this season, as he prepares to take his charges to Charlotte FC for their 2023 opener.

Having posted an MLS-record 73 points in the 2021 season before stumbling in the playoffs, the Revs ended the 2022 campaign 10th in the Eastern Conference, six points adrift of a post-season berth.

With the likes of Dave Romney, Latif Blessing and Bobby Wood among New England’s new additions in the offseason, Arena is hopeful the struggles of 2022 will soon be a distant memory.

“I’m kind of excited. We had a good preseason,” Arena said.

“We have some young players that are going to be very good, and I think the additions we had with Romney, Blessing and Wood are really going to help our team as well.

“I think people should expect us to be a playoff team and a team that, as it enters the playoffs, can think about winning some games and hopefully getting closer to winning an MLS Cup.”

Charlotte, meanwhile, will begin their first full season under head coach Christian Lattanzio on Saturday, having finished their inaugural MLS campaign above New England only via goal difference.

Former Nice assistant Lattanzio stepped into the role of head coach after Miguel Angel Ramirez departed last May, and the Italian is pleased with the progress his team have made throughout the preseason.

“I think the biggest difference is hopefully the guys are a little more clear with the principles of play we are working towards,” he said.

“Especially when you take over midway through a season, there is always a bit of a process of adaptation.

“This is how, as human beings, we learn and develop. But hopefully with time and preseason behind us, it should be clearer what we want to achieve with and without the ball.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte FC – Karol Swiderski

Swiderski scored a team-high 10 goals for Charlotte FC last season, including his first two coming in a win over New England in March. Charlotte won six of the seven matches in which Swiderski scored last term (L1) while they managed just seven wins in their other 27 matches (D3 L17).

New England Revolution – Giacomo Vrioni

Albania international Vrioni scored as New England ended their preseason by fighting back to clinch a 2-1 win over Orlando City SC last week, and the former Juventus striker could trouble the scoresheet once again if selected for the big kick-off.

MATCH PREDICTION – CHARLOTTE FC WIN

Charlotte and New England each posted a home victory in their head-to-head meetings in the 2022 campaign, with Charlotte winning 3-1 at the Bank of America Stadium last March. Charlotte averaged 1.24 points per game at home last season, a tally marginally better than the 1.14 averaged by all teams in their expansion seasons. New England experienced the fourth-largest drop-off in point tallies between two seasons in MLS history last campaign, finishing 42 points worse off in 2022 than in 2021. Arena’s men will hope for a positive start as they bid to get back to their best in 2023.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Charlotte FC39.7 percent

New England Revolution 31.5 percent

Draw 28.8 percent