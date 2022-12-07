BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP)Tucker Richardson scored 22 points as Colgate beat Binghamton 81-62 on Wednesday night.

Richardson added four steals for the Raiders (6-5). Keegan Records scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line, and added five rebounds. Braeden Smith finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Miles Gibson led the way for the Bearcats (3-6) with 15 points. John McGriff added 11 points for Binghamton. In addition, Jacob Falko had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.