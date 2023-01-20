LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP)Dwight Murray Jr. scored 19 points as Rider beat Niagara 65-62 on Friday night.

Murray also had five assists and three steals for the Broncs (8-9, 5-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Mervin James scored 18 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Allen Powell was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

Aaron Gray finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for the Purple Eagles (9-9, 4-5). Niagara also got 17 points and two blocks from Noah Thomasson. Sam Iorio also had 15 points.

