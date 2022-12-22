LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP)Allen Betrand had 19 points in Rider’s 77-71 victory against Marist on Thursday night.

Betrand shot 7 of 11 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Broncs (5-5). Dwight Murray Jr. scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Mervin James finished 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Patrick Gardner led the Red Foxes (4-7) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Noah Harris added 13 points for Marist. In addition, Kam Farris finished with 12 points.

