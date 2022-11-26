LONDON (AP)Josh Roberts had 17 points in Manhattan’s 72-71 win over Army on Saturday.

Coleton Benson made three free throws with 16 seconds left to pull Army within one. The Jaspers then missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw with 11 seconds to play but Jalen Rucker couldn’t connect on a winning bucket at the end.

Roberts had nine rebounds and three blocks for the Jaspers (2-3). Samir Stewart scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 15, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc, and added five assists. Anthony Nelson recorded 13 points and was 4 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

The Black Knights (2-5) were led in scoring by Benson, who finished with 20 points. Ethan Roberts added 19 points and eight rebounds for Army. In addition, Rucker had 11 points and four assists.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.