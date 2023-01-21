SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Tyrell Robert scored 30 points to lead San Francisco over BYU 82-74 on Saturday night.

Roberts was 6-of-12 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance, and went 14 for 16 from the free-throw line for the Dons (14-9, 3-5 West Coast Conference). Khalil Shabazz added 21 points and five rebounds, while Zane Meeks scored 13.

The Cougars (14-9, 4-4) were led by Rudi Williams’ 28 points. Gideon George added 12 points and three steals, while Jaxson Robinson scored 11.

San Francisco took the lead with 18:44 remaining in the first half and did not give it up.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. San Francisco visits San Diego while BYU hosts Saint Mary’s (CA).

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.