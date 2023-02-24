CONWAY, Ark. (AP)Demond Robinson had 13 points in Kennesaw State’s 72-56 victory over Central Arkansas on Friday night.

Robinson was 5 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Owls (23-8, 15-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Youngblood scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 14, including 2 for 10 from beyond the arc. Terrell Burden was 5 of 12 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds and six assists.

Eddy Kayouloud led the way for the Bears (9-22, 4-14) with 20 points and two steals. Camren Hunter added 20 points for Central Arkansas. In addition, Elias Cato finished with four points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.