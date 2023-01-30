BALTIMORE (AP)Martez Robinson totaled 20 points, 10 rebounds and three steals to power Delaware State to a 71-66 victory over Coppin State on Monday night.

Khyrie Staten added 13 points for the Hornets (4-16, 3-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brandon Stone hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.

Sam Sessoms had 23 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals to pace the Eagles (6-18, 1-6), who have lost six straight. Justin Steers added 15 points and Alex Rojas scored nine.

NEXT UP

Delaware State’s next game is Saturday against Morgan State, while Coppin State visits South Carolina State on Saturday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.