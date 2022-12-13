WASHINGTON (AP)Matt Rogers had 20 points in American’s 69-61 win against VMI on Tuesday night.

Rogers shot 7 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Eagles (8-2). Lorenzo Donadio scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jaxon Knotek shot 3 for 5 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points. The Eagles extended their winning streak to eight games.

Tony Felder led the way for the Keydets (5-7) with 21 points. Asher Woods added 14 points and seven rebounds for VMI. Sean Conway also put up 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.