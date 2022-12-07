MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Alec Rosner had 24 points and Western Illinois beat Iowa Wesleyan 84-73 on Wednesday night.

Rosner shot 9 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Leathernecks (5-4). Trenton Massner scored 21 points while going 7 of 17 from the floor, including 1 for 7 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line, and added five rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. Vuk Stevanic was 4 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Joey Brown, who finished with 18 points. Allante Pickens added 17 points and four assists for Iowa Wesleyan. James Evans also had 13 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.