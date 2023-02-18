WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Jalen Rucker’s 16 points helped Army defeat Lafayette 53-43 on Saturday night.

Rucker also contributed five rebounds for the Black Knights (15-14, 9-7 Patriot League). Ethan Roberts added seven points while shooting 1 for 6 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had six rebounds. Chris Mann was 3 of 8 shooting (0 for 3 from distance) to finish with six points.

Justin Vander Baan finished with 13 points and two blocks for the Leopards (9-20, 7-9). Josh Rivera added 12 points and 13 rebounds for Lafayette. In addition, Leo O’Boyle had nine points.

Army took the lead with 14:24 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Rucker led his team in scoring with six points in the first half to help put them ahead 27-15 at the break.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Army hosts Boston University while Lafayette hosts Colgate.

