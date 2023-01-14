BOSTON (AP)Jalen Rucker’s 29 points helped Army defeat Boston University 83-74 on Saturday.

Rucker had five assists for the Black Knights (11-8, 5-1 Patriot League). Ethan Roberts shot 5 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Charlie Peterson was 5 of 7 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Walter Whyte led the Terriers (9-10, 2-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Jonas Harper added 15 points and two blocks for Boston University. Ethan Brittain-Watts also had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Army hosts Bucknell while Boston University visits Navy.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.