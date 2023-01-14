MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP)Phillip Russell’s 37 points led Southeast Missouri State past Morehead State 91-86 on Saturday night.

Russell also added six assists for the Redhawks (9-10, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Chris Harris scored 23 points, shooting 6 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free throw line. Nate Johnson shot 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Eagles (10-9, 3-3) were led by Mark Freeman, who posted 26 points, four assists and five steals. Drew Thelwell added 16 points and six assists for Morehead State. In addition, Branden Maughmer had 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again Thursday. Southeast Missouri State hosts UT Martin while Morehead State visits SIU-Edwardsville.

—

