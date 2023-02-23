LORETTO, Pa. (AP)Josh Cohen scored 31 points as Saint Francis (PA) beat Fairleigh Dickinson 82-72 on Thursday night.

Cohen shot 11 of 12 from the field and 9 for 13 from the line for the Red Flash (12-16, 9-6 Northeast Conference). Maxwell Land scored 24 points while shooting 8 for 12 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Cam Gregory recorded 11 points and was 2 of 4 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line.

Grant Singleton led the Knights (16-14, 9-6) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Joe Munden Jr. added 14 points and eight rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson. In addition, Sean Moore had 13 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Saint Francis (PA) hosts Wagner while Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Saint Francis (BKN).

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.