LORETTO, Pa. (AP)Josh Cohen’s 22 points helped Saint Francis (PA) defeat Saint Francis (BKN) 87-61 on Friday night.

Cohen had eight rebounds for the Red Flash (8-11, 5-1 Northeast Conference). Ronell Giles Jr. shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Maxwell Land shot 6 for 14, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Terriers (9-10, 2-4) were led by Zion Bethea, who recorded 15 points and four steals. Roy Clarke added 13 points for Saint Francis (BKN). In addition, Syrus Grisby finished with seven points.

NEXT UP

Saint Francis (PA)’s next game is Thursday against Fairleigh Dickinson on the road, and Saint Francis (BKN) hosts Merrimack on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.