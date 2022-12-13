WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Isiah Dasher scored 23 points to help Saint Peter’s defeat Hartford 58-57 on Tuesday night.

Dasher added nine rebounds for the Peacocks (5-5). Alex Rivera scored nine points, going 3 of 5 (3 for 4 from distance). Kyle Cardaci was 3 of 9 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with eight points.

The Hawks (4-9) were led by Briggs McClain, who posted 16 points and two steals. Kurtis Henderson added 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Hartford. In addition, Jared Kimbrough had nine points, six rebounds and four blocks.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.