ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP)Jaylen Murray had 23 points in Saint Peter’s 70-52 win over Fairfield on Tuesday night in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament contest.

Murray shot 9 for 16, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Peacocks (13-17). Isiah Dasher scored 13 points, shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line. Kyle Cardaci was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

The Stags (13-18) were led by Chris Maidoh, who recorded 12 points and two blocks. Fairfield also got 10 points from Allan Jeanne-Rose. In addition, Supreme Cook had nine points and nine rebounds.

The game was tied at 28-all at halftime before Saint Peter’s took control with a 10-0 run in the second half and stayed safely ahead.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.