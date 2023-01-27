MILAN (AP)Salernitana won at Lecce 2-1 to leapfrog its opponent and gain ground in the battle to avoid being dragged into a relegation fight in Serie A on Friday.

Boulaye Dia got Salernitana off to the perfect start when he gave it the lead in the fifth minute and Tonny Vilhena doubled the advantage in the 20th.

Gabriel Strefezza pulled one back for Lecce three minutes later but Salernitana held on for its first win since the end of October.

That lifted Salernitana up to 19th, nine points above the relegation zone and a point above Lecce.

It also moved above Spezia, which fell to 16th after losing at Bologna 2-0.

Bologna had itself been wary of being dragged into a relegation scrap but moved up to ninth, just two points behind the final qualifying spot for European competition.

Stefan Posch fired Bologna in front in the first half and Riccardo Orsolini doubled his side’s lead in the 77th, shortly after having a goal ruled out for offside.

