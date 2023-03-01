HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Damon Nicholas Jr. had 15 points in Sam Houston’s 64-59 overtime victory over SFA on Wednesday.

Nicholas had eight rebounds for the Bearkats (23-6, 13-4 Western Athletic Conference). Donte Powers scored 14 points while shooting 2 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free throw line. Kaosi Ezeagu recorded 12 points and shot 6 of 6 from the field. The Bearkats picked up their sixth straight win.

Nigel Hawkins finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the ‘Jacks (19-11, 11-6). AJ Cajuste added 19 points for SFA. In addition, Latrell Jossell had 13 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.