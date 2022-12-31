LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP)Qua Grant had 17 points in Sam Houston’s 75-62 win against New Mexico State on Saturday night.

Grant had five rebounds for the Bearkats (11-3). Donte Powers scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Tristan Ikpe went 4 of 4 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Xavier Pinson led the way for the Aggies (7-7) with 13 points and two steals. DaJuan Gordon added 13 points for New Mexico State. Marchelus Avery also had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Sam Houston is a Thursday matchup with Grand Canyon at home, while New Mexico State visits SFA on Wednesday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.